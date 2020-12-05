Solomon Dispatches Burrton in Sweep

Solomon boys basketball coach Andrew Johnson said his team was chomping at the bit to play another team.

The team confirmed that sentiment.

Solomon jumped on Burrton in the first half, four players were in double figures, and the Gorillas pounded the Chargers, 68-33, Friday night in Solomon.

The Gorillas outscored the Chargers 24-9 in the first eight minutes. Solomon didn’t let up in the ensuing period as the Gorillas settled for a 44-18 advantage at the break.

Solomon was 46 percent from the field. Sophomore Makaen Hastings and junior Dylan Hynes each scored 14 points. Hynes had a double-double, pulling down 12 rebounds as well. Freshman Spencer Coup and junior Caden Acosta chipped in 11 points apiece.

SOLOMON 47, Burrton 37

Despite a slow start, the Solomon girls found a way to open 2020-21 with a victory.

Both teams struggled to score in the first eight minutes, combining for just 10 points. Burrton had the slight edge, 6-4.

Solomon changed the game in the second, connecting on three triples, two by senior Emma Seidl. The Gorillas outscored the Chargers 15-8 in the second, building a 19-14 lead in the process.

Burrton countered with an 18-point third frame, jumping back ahead 32-29 going into the fourth. Solomon ramped up the defensive intensity in the final eight minutes, holding BurrtonÂ to two field goals. Solomon also made shots, exploding with 18 points to get the victory.

Seidl paced the Gorillas with 19 points. Junior Tyra Thompson and senior Elizabeth Ledet each chipped in 10.

The Solomon boys play Bennington on Tuesday. However, the girls game has been postponed/canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.