Solomon Boys Throttle Bennington

Solomon boys basketball stayed hot in the second game of the season.

Sophomore point guard Makaen Hastings poured in 23 points, the Gorillas dominated the second quarter, and Solomon improved to 2-0 on the season with a 66-32 victory Tuesday night.

The Gorillas used the power of the three ball to set the tone. Freshman Spencer Coup drilled two of four triples in the first. Bennington made just one, but the Bulldogs trailed by eight points, 20-12.

Solomon didn’t continue the hot shooting from deep. Instead, the Gorillas took advantage of some easier shots and free throws, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-9 to go ahead 40-21 at the break.

The Gorillas ballooned the margin in the fourth, holding Bennington to two points in the quarter while Solomon scored 15.

Hastings paced the Gorillas with 23 points. Coup was close behind with 15 points.

Solomon travels to Ell-Saline (0-2) on Thursday. The girls were off Tuesday night, but they return to action to face the Cardinals (1-1). Solomon girls basketball also picked up a game vs Stafford next Tuesday.