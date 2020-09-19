Solomon Blasts Centre to Improve to 3-0

The Solomon Gorillas are 3-0 for the second time in three seasons.

Solomon built a 22-point first-quarter cushion, the Gorillas scored in multiple facets of the game, and the Gorillas cruised to a 54-20 victory over Centre.

It only took 58 seconds for the Gorillas to score. Tailback Dylan Hynes scampered into the end zone from seven yards out to give Solomon a 6-0 lead. Centre answered in 61 seconds on a four-yard run.

The next 28 points belonged to Solomon. Spencer Coup returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards to the house. Quarterback Alex Herbel nearly ran the entire football field, scoring from 71 yards out. Herbel then scored again on a 50-yard punt return. Jarret Baxa followed with a 41-yard TD run, padding the cushion to 34-6 with 6:02 to play in the half.

Centre returned a kickoff for a 49-yard TD, but Solomon wasted no time on the next score on a 30-yard carry by Coup to make it 40-12 at halftime.

Coup carried the ball five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Coup also scored on a 45-yard reception to go with his special teams TD.

Herbel ran twice for 99 yards with three total touchdowns. Baxa has four carries for 44 yards. He also had 15 total tackles. Hynes and Lucas Newcomer had eight and nine tackles apiece.

Solomon travels to Herington next Friday.