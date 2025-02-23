Soloists Preparing For Messiah Performances

Soloists are busy rehearsing for this year’s Messiah Festival of the Arts.

According to Bethany College, featured soloists for this year’s performances include Claire Herzog, coloratura soprano; Michelle Rice, soprano; Maxwell Ary, tenor; and Ian Schipper, bass-baritone. These talented artists will bring their expertise and passion to the stage in performances of The Passion According to St. Matthew and the Messiah.

Additionally, these soloists will perform a free recital at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, at Messiah Lutheran Church on the campus of Bethany College. They will also perform at the ticketed events: The Passion According to St. Matthew at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, and Handel’s Messiah at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, in Presser Hall Auditorium. Tickets for these performances can be purchased at messiahfestival.org or by calling Bethany College at (785) 227-3380, ext. 8235, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Claire Herzog, Coloratura Soprano

A versatile coloratura soprano from Springfield, Missouri, Claire Herzog is equally passionate about teaching and performing. She has appeared in operatic roles with the Ozarks Lyric Opera and is an active performer with various choral groups. Herzog holds degrees from Missouri State University and is currently on the vocal music faculty at Evangel University. In addition to her vocal expertise, she enjoys composing and collaborating with other musicians, with recent projects including an album of original songs and Heart on the Wall performances with the Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra.

Michelle Rice, Soprano

Praised for her “tones of pure gold” (Washington Post), Michelle Rice brings a rich timbre and intense performance to the stage. Throughout her career, Rice has performed a wide range of roles, including Brangäne in Tristan und Isolde and Mrs. Grose in The Turn of the Screw. As the Artistic Director of Seven Sisters Productions, she has premiered new works, including the opera The Queen, My Lord, Is Dead. Rice’s performances span opera, concert, and recital, and she has sung with major ensembles across the U.S., including the Berkeley Symphony and Washington Concert Opera.

Maxwell Ary, Tenor

A versatile performer and educator based in San Francisco, Maxwell Ary is renowned for his wide-ranging voice, which spans genres from classical to jazz, musical theatre, and pop. Ary, who teaches at the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, has performed with prestigious ensembles, including Seraphic Fire and Voces8. He has appeared in operas such as The Rake’s Progress, L’elisir d’amore, and recently performed in the baroque opera La Flora with Ars Minerva. Ary’s 2025 performance schedule includes Lamplighters Musical Theater and Pocket Opera engagements.

Ian Schipper, Bass-Baritone

A dynamic performer known for his commitment to classical and contemporary music, Ian Schipper has appeared in operas such as Die Zauberflöte and Cosi fan tutte. He has sung in choral groups across the U.S., including the Oregon Bach Festival Chorus and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Schipper is also passionate about new music and has collaborated with composers through his work with St. Olaf College’s Spiritus Novus. He recently performed the role of Cardinal Rottweiler in the world premiere of The Grand Hotel Tartarus.

Since its founding in 1882 the Bethany Oratorio Society has performed Bach’s The Passion According to St. Matthew and Handel’s Messiah every year, and this year’s festival promises another celebration of these works.

All are invited to attend these performances as these talented soloists join the Bethany Oratorio Society in bringing two of the most cherished works in the choral repertoire to life.

For more information, including ticket purchases, please visit messiahfestival.org.