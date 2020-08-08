Salina, KS

Soler Powers Royals to Third Straight Win

Royals.comAugust 8, 2020

KANSAS CITY — It took a while for the Royals to get their offense cranking in 2020, but it’s hitting on all cylinders now.

Two nights after scoring 13 runs in a win over the Cubs, the Royals erupted with four home runs and 12 hits in a 9-6 victory over the Twins on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Jorge Soler did much of the damage, with two long home runs for his fourth and fifth this season. Soler’s first blast, a solo shot in the third inning, went an estimated 440 feet per Statcast. His second shot was a three-run jack in the fourth that went an estimated 448 feet. It was the 15th time a player has had multiple home runs in the same game that each went at least 440 feet since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

Soler’s three-run homer was part of a six-run fourth inning that erased a 4-2 deficit after Danny Duffy ran into trouble.

