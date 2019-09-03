Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 66 °

Soler become Royals’ homer king in walk-off win

Royals.comSeptember 3, 2019

KANSAS CITY — The Royals have a new single-season home run record holder.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler pounded a fastball from Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris into the left-field seats, a three-run blast in the third inning that was his 39th this season. The Royals went on to a 6-5 win on pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn’s one-out walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the series opener on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

That homer, on a 2-2 count, moved Soler past former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, who in 2017 hit 38 homers to break Steve Balboni’s 32-year-old record of 36 in 1985.

Soler’s jack off Norris was projected by Statcast to travel 431 feet at 104 mph.

Soler’s breakthrough season has been remarkable. Acquired from the Cubs for closer Wade Davis at the 2016 Winter Meetings, Soler has endured two injured-filled seasons.

But healthy this season, Soler has displayed the type of power and run production the Royals envisioned when they acquired him. His 39th home run also pushed him to 100 RBIs this season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Duffy’s outing, Mondi’s bat, legs key KC win

September 2, 2019 2:46 pm

Small ball comes up big for Royals in win

August 31, 2019 11:14 pm

Kansas City Royals being sold in deal expecte...

August 30, 2019 5:30 pm

Soler 1 homer away from tying franchise recor...

August 29, 2019 5:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Soler become Royals’ homer ki...

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a new single-season home run record holder. Designated hitter Jorg...

September 3, 2019 Comments

AirPower History Tour Lands in Sali...

Top News

September 3, 2019

KWU AD Hermann Resigns to Accept Po...

Sports News

September 3, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press C...

Sports News

September 3, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Numerous Items Stolen Fro...
September 3, 2019Comments
Enterprise Woman Has Valu...
September 3, 2019Comments
Assaria Storage Unit Robb...
September 3, 2019Comments
Cherryvale Man Hurt in Mo...
September 3, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH