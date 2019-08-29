Soler 1 homer away from tying franchise record

Salina, KS

Royals.comAugust 29, 2019

KANSAS CITY — One more to tie.

Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler continued his march toward franchise history, clubbing his 37th home run in Kansas City’s 9-8 loss to the A’s on Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Soler passed Steve Balboni, who once held the club season record for home runs with 36 (1985), for second place all-time, and now is within one of Mike Moustakas’ record of 38 (2017).

Soler pounded a 1-0 sinker from right-hander Chris Bassitt with Whit Merrifield aboard in the first inning, and sent it soaring into the left-field seats. The blast, according to Statcast, was estimated to have traveled 391 feet and had an exit velocity of 112 mph.

But the Royals’ 2-1 lead at the time didn’t last.

The A’s put up three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, chasing Royals starter Glenn Sparkman, who went 4 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits and seven runs.

The Royals did inch within 7-5 with a three-run fifth of their own, two coming on a bases-loaded double by Cheslor Cuthbert.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

