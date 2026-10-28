Soldier Sentenced in Federal Case

A Fort Riley Soldier was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for coaxing minors into producing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Bebak Gurung of Fort Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- production of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, in 2025 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received information that a minor in New York had been victimized through various online messaging platforms and provided with saved

communications between the victim and the perpetrator as evidence. During an investigation, FBI agents determined that Gurung had instructed the minor to produce videos while engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

At the time Gurung was stationed at Fort Riley and agents determined he was on the installation while communicating with the victim. While executing a search warrant in the barracks, agents seized several of Gurung’s electronic devices where they found child sexual abuse material.and evidence that led to the discovery of another minor victim in Kansas.

“Mr. Gurung lied to his to victims about being a female to more easily gain their trust, which is why we must teach our children that not everyone is who they say they are, particularly online,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “Fortunately, parents were willing to report this crime to the proper authorities so that his actions could be exposed and ultimately stopped.”

Protecting children from online predators remains a priority for the FBI. Those who exploit our

children for sexual gratification will be identified, investigated, and held accountable for their

actions,” said FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod. “The FBI, alongside our

law enforcement partners will not stop in pursuing these offenders, to ensure our most vulnerable

are protected from those who prey on them and are brought to justice.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton prosecuted the case.