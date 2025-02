A Fort-Riley soldier is headed to prison for a crash that left an off-duty Clearwater police officer dead.

Twenty-year-old Greg Kaiser of Mulvane was sentenced yesterday to 43 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say Kaiser failed to stop at an intersection on March 16th, 2024, and collided with Scott Hollingsworth’s vehicle.

Hollingsworth died in the crash.