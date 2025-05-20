“Sod & Stubble” Sells Out Multiple Shows

Because it has been so popular a couple of more showings of a movie shot in and around Central Kansas have been scheduled.

Beginning last Friday “Sod & Stubble” started showing at the Salina Art Center Cinema. The venue says every showing, all seven, sold out.

Due to the overwhelming demand, two more showings are planned:

Friday, May 23 | 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 28 | 6 PM

“Sod & Stubble” was shot on the Miller Farm located between Downs and Cawker City, at Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita, and the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum in El Dorado. Additionally, the film was shot in Osborne County.

“ Sod & Stubble” is the story of a German immigrant Henry Ise and his devoted wife, Rosie Haag Ise who with tenacity and devotion fight to craft a home for their family on the plains of Kansas. Based on the book by the same name, written by John Ise with additional material by Von Rothenberger, Sod and Stubble has been remembered by some as a “non-fiction novel” that provides the readers with a realism rarely delivered.

