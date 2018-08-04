Salina, KS

Social Service Agency Reps Invited to Participate in City Manager Discussion

KSAL StaffAugust 4, 2018

Those who work in social services in Salina are invited to offer input into the hiring of  a new city manager.

Salina City Commissioners invite representatives of social service agencies serving the community who wish to provide input in creating the profile for the next city manager to participate in a discussion facilitated by Art Davis, consultant with Springsted|Waters Executive Recruitment.

The discussion, which is scheduled to last one hour, will take place Monday, August 6, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St., Room 105.

Agency representatives who plan to attend should RSVP to [email protected] and identify the agency, names and email addresses of representatives who plan to participate.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

