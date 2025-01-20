Soaring With Eagles

Katherine “Kat” White has joined an elite club that includes among others astronauts Neil Armstrong and Jim Lovell, former President Gerald Ford, baseball hall of famer Hank Aaron, and famed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg. She is an Eagle Scout.

White was bestowed the highest rank in Scouting at a court of honor late last week. She is the first ever female in the Triconda District, which includes parts of eight Kansas counties including Saline County, to earn the rank of Eagle.

Girls were first able to join Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouting America, beginning February 1st of 2019. Kat first started in November of 2022, but didn’t become an official scout until April of 2023. Prior to that she was a Girl Scout.

Kat tells KSAL News one of the most rewarding parts of Scouting has been her summers spent at Camp Hansen. She works at the camp mentoring younger scouts as they begin their “trail to Eagle”.

Just a handful of youth who enter Scouts work their up to the rank of Eagle, only about four-percent who join. Among other things requirements include earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, holding a troop leadership position, passing multiple review boards, and completing a community service project.

Kat, who is an 18-year-old first-year-student at Kansas Wesleyan University, completed a service project that helps the community and her fellow students. She built a “Blessing Box” outside the University United Methodist Church which stays stocked with food for anyone who is hungry.

Triconda District Representative Brendan Tackett tells KSAL News Kat is the first female in the district to earn the rank of Eagle. He hopes she will empower other girls to follow in her footsteps.

Tackett says Kat has been very valuable, a real "rock star" in the District.

There is perhaps no one prouder of Kat than her father, Kevin White. He is her dad, and he is an Eagle Scout. Kevin is also part of a pilot program. He is the Scoutmaster of Troop 2 G, an all girl Troop of Scouts.

Kevin earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1995. 30 years later, in 2025, his daughter Katherine’s name now is on the same Eagle plaque of honor with his.

