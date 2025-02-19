Snow, Mud: Kansas Cattlemen are Ready

Kansas farmers have an amazing array of high-tech machines and power tools to help raise crops and cattle that feed the world. But sometimes in a polar vortex – all you need is an old fashion axe to break the ice and keep the cattle watered.

Saline County producer Kendall Peterson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at raising cattle in sub-zero conditions. As overnight temperatures have dipped to below zero, chopping ice to free a water source is just part of the day’s chores.

Peterson says when the snow melts, mud will bring new challenges. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/kendall-2.mp3

Many cattle operations around the state are in the middle of calving season, so the newborns can mature and then take advantage of plentiful forage grass as warmer spring temperatures turn the fields green.

Kendall and his brothers, Greg and Nathan form the Peterson Farm Bros, and use energetic, music-video parodies as a platform to promote and educate the public about farming and ranching.