Snow Blankets Area

The first accumulating snow of 2026 began on Friday morning as flurries, and by Friday night began to cover the ground as it picked up in intensity.

Here are some snowfall amounts from the area as reported by the the National Weather Service:

Beloit – 7 inches

Hays – 6 Inches

Glendale – 6 Inches

Goessel – 5.5 inches

Salina – 5 Inches

McPherson – 4.5 Inches

Hillsboro – 4 Inches

Marion – 4 Inches

Chapman – 3.8 Inches

Snow is expected continue off and on Saturday. Most locations will see total amounts in the 4 to 8 inch range, with a few higher amounts over southern Kansas.