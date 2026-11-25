A structure fire damaged a home in Smolan on Tuesday evening, leaving an estimated $100,000 in damage but causing no injuries.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire Districts #6 and #2 were dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday to a reported structure fire at 218 S. 3rd St. Upon arrival, crews encountered an active fire burning along the front side of the residence.
The sole resident discovered the fire, made it out of the home safely, and called 911 without sustaining any injuries.
Authorities believe the fire was electrical in nature. Damage to the property is estimated at $100,000.
The Salina Salvation Army responded to the scene to offer assistance and support services.
Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office