Smoky Valley Splits with the Dragons

The first quarter saw the Lady Vikings take a 10 to 9 lead, but Halstead answered back in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Vikings 12 to 4. In the third quarter Halstead edged Smoky Valley 11 to 10, and finished the game by outscoring the Lady Vikings 15 to 11 in the fourth quarter to win by score of 47 to 35. Gerber led the Dragons with 23 points despite excellent defense by the Lady Vikings. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Lady Vikings with 11 points and McKinley Johnson added 10 points.

In the guys game, Smoky Valley raced out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and then extended that lead to 30-18 at halftime. In the third quarter, Halstead caught fire from outside the arc and outscored the Vikings 16 to 7 to set up an exciting fourth quarter which saw the Vikings outscore Halstead 12 to . Making 6 of 7 free throws down the stretch to ice the game, the game ended with a final score of 49-44. The Vikings were led in scoring by Cade Schneider with 11 points and Trey Kennedy added 9 points.

Vikings will be in action to finish out their regular season on Tuesday, February 25, as they host the Haven Wildcats on Viking Senior Night.