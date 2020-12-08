Salina, KS

Smoky Valley Splits with South East of Saline

Don BengtsonDecember 8, 2020

In Girls action a good first quarter saw the Vikings race out to a 12-4 lead, finishing the period with a 17-10 lead. Extended the lead to 33-15 before South East came back and got it within 10 points at halftime, 34-24.

A good start in the third quarter got the lead out to 43-26 before South East trimmed it to 45-34 after three quarters. Then in the fourth quarter the Vikings outscored the Trojans 20-11 to win it 65-54.

Bri Priddy was one of four players in double figures with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Hazlewood added 12, Haxton 11, and Brumbaugh 11.

Vikings improve to 2-0 on the year and will be back home to face Concordia friday night.

In Boys action a close first quarter saw Southeast of Saline edge the Vikings 17-15 and then raced out to a 24-15 lead mid-second quarter. Before the Vikings trimmed it to 28-21 at the half.

Trailing 30-26 with 6-minutes left to go in the third quarter South East erupted for a 17-0 run to lead 47-26. From there they cruised to a 65-37 win.

Jake Lucas paced the Vikings with 15 points. Haven Lysell-Stewart added 6. Eli Sawyers had 20 points for the Trojans. Jaxson Gebhardt added 14.

Vikings will be back in action Friday at home against Concordia.

