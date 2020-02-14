Salina, KS

Smoky Valley Splits with Pratt

Don BengtsonFebruary 14, 2020

A wild girls game saw the Greenbacks open the game on a 9-0 run only to see the Vikings answer back with a 13-0 run of their own and led after 1 13-11. A low scoring 2nd quarter saw the teams share the score at the half 19 all. The Vikings edged the greenbacks 13-12 in the 3rd to lead 32-31 setting up a wild 4th quarter. Both teams had chances and a Kerrington Haxton 3  with 10 seconds left tied the game at 47 all. Pratt raced into front court and got a timeout called to set up their final play. It went to their top scorer Dani Staats and she missed on a  well defended play but she somehow got the rebound and put it back as the buzzer sounded. Counted good by the officials and Staats totaled 28 points for the game. Breanna Priddy led the Vikings with 14 points and 14 rebounds Abby Rose added 10.

The Viking boys rushed out to a 13-2 first quarter lead extended it to 26-10 at the half. Both teams tallied 10 in the 3rd quarter and Pratt tried to rally in the 4th outscoring Smoky Valley 16-10 but the Vikings won 46-36 to improve to 5-12 on the year. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 14, Matt Lucas had 11, Trey Kennedy added 10.

Vikings will be home Tuesday vs Nickerson and Friday vs Halstead next week.

