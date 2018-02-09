Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 16 ° | Lo: 12 °

Smoky Valley Splits with Pratt on the Road

Don BengtsonFebruary 9, 2018

Smoky Valley girls led the Pratt Greenbacks 18 -12 at the half only to see Pratt dominate the 2nd half on their way to a 47-36 win Pratt used a 13-0 run to start the 2nd half and coasted the rest of the way. Player of the game Jordan Otto led the Vikings with 12.

In the boys game the Vikings raced out to a 17-2 lead and had no trouble taking care of business the rest of the way. Pratt did close the gap in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings gained the upper hand 42-28 after 3 then closed out the 4th quarter 18-8 for a 60-36 win. Player of the game Ben Weldy had 19 to lead the Vikings Nick Reinert added 15 Brett Heitschmidt added 11.

Vikings will be on the road Tuesday at Lyons.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Smoky Valley Drops Pair of Games to Hesston

February 2, 2018 9:27 pm

Smoky Valley splits at Hoisington

January 30, 2018 9:17 pm

Smoky Valley splits non league games with Cla...

January 26, 2018 9:26 pm

Smoky Valley Drops a Pair on the Road

January 23, 2018 9:22 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Knights Boys’ Run Away with E...

No Grant Herrenbruck, no problem. So far. For the first time all season, Sacred Heart's boys' tea...

February 9, 2018 Comments

Mitchell’s Tap-in Completes S...

Sports News

February 9, 2018

Smoky Valley Splits with Pratt on t...

Sports News

February 9, 2018

City of Salina to Host Kickoff Meet...

Kansas News

February 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

City of Salina to Host Ki...
February 9, 2018Comments
Great Plains Trucking Don...
February 9, 2018Comments
Wyandotte County Ranked W...
February 9, 2018Comments
Salina Police
TV, Game Consoles Stolen
February 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO