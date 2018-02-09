Smoky Valley Splits with Pratt on the Road

Smoky Valley girls led the Pratt Greenbacks 18 -12 at the half only to see Pratt dominate the 2nd half on their way to a 47-36 win Pratt used a 13-0 run to start the 2nd half and coasted the rest of the way. Player of the game Jordan Otto led the Vikings with 12.

In the boys game the Vikings raced out to a 17-2 lead and had no trouble taking care of business the rest of the way. Pratt did close the gap in the 2nd quarter but the Vikings gained the upper hand 42-28 after 3 then closed out the 4th quarter 18-8 for a 60-36 win. Player of the game Ben Weldy had 19 to lead the Vikings Nick Reinert added 15 Brett Heitschmidt added 11.

Vikings will be on the road Tuesday at Lyons.