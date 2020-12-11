Smoky Valley splits with Concordia

Smoky Valley Girls ran their record to 3-0 with a convincing 56-27 victory over Concordia. The Vikings again raced out to a early lead 18-6 after one quarter with Ellie Brumbaugh 3 three-pointers to spark the Vikings. They extended their lead to 34-14 at halftime and even more 52-20 after three quarters. Vikings were able to clear their bench and win it by the score of 56-27. Brumbaugh led all scorers with 16, Adrian Hazelwood at 13. Vikings will be on the road Tuesday at Hesston.

In Boys action the home-opener for the Vikings looked promising as they raced out to a 12-7 first quarter lead but Concordia trimmed the lead to 23-22 at the half. Then the third quarter saw the Vikings score only 3 points while giving up 12 to trail 34-26. They could just not get anything going in the fourth quarter and lost it 45-33. Ryan Heline led the Vikings with 12 points, Jake Lucas added 8. The Vikings are now 0-2 on the year and will travel to face Hesston on Tuesday.