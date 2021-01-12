Smoky Valley Splits at Halstead

In girl’s action a close first quarter saw Halstead race out to a 24-10 halftime lead, extended to 39-19 after three quarters and finish it winning 52-25. Gerber, an all-state candidate, led the way for Halstead with 22 points. The leading scorer for the Vikings was Abby Rose with 7. The Vikings fall to 4-2 on the year and have a rematch Friday with Hesston.

In boy’s action the Vikings took a 14-7 lead after one quarter but only scored 4 points in the 2nd to allow Halstead to close it within 3, 18-15 at the half. Both teams traded buckets but the Vikings increased their lead to 29-23 after three quarters. Then they dominated the fourth quarter winning it 45-31. Haven Lysell was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 15 points, Jake Lucas added 11. The Vikings improve to 2-3 on the year and take on Hesston Friday at home.

Don Bengtson