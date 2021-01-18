Smoky Valley defeats Kingman

In the opening round of the Sterling Invitational tournament, the Smoky Valley Vikings got off to a good start leading 13-5 after one quarter but saw Kingman outscore the Vikings 19-9 to take a lead at the half 24-22. The Vikings took the lead back 30-29 at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter and then went on a 20-1 run to win it going away 51-37. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 20 points, Breanna Priddy added 10. Smoky Valley will be in action Thursday against undefeated Hugoton.

Don Bengtson