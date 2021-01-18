Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

Smoky Valley defeats Kingman

KSAL StaffJanuary 18, 2021

In the opening round of the Sterling Invitational tournament, the Smoky Valley Vikings got off to a good start leading 13-5 after one quarter but saw Kingman outscore the Vikings 19-9 to take a lead at the half 24-22. The Vikings took the lead back 30-29 at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter and then went on a 20-1 run to win it going away 51-37. Adrian Hazelwood led the Vikings with 20 points, Breanna Priddy added 10. Smoky Valley will be in action Thursday against undefeated Hugoton.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smoky Valley defeats Kingman

In the opening round of the Sterling Invitational tournament, the Smoky Valley Vikings got off to a ...

January 18, 2021 Comments

Tennis Fault Lines

Top News

January 18, 2021

Big Game Leads to Big Honor for Ude...

Sports News

January 18, 2021

K-State’s Vaughn Named Freshman A...

Sports News

January 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lottery Jackpots Top $1.5...
January 18, 2021Comments
Beware of Stimulus Paymen...
January 18, 2021Comments
The Creation Of The MLK H...
January 18, 2021Comments
3 New Deaths, 103 New COV...
January 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices