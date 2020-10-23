Smoky Valley cruises to road win over Russell Broncos

Smoky Valley used two first quarter scores to jump out to an early lead and they never looked back en route to a 28-14 victory over the Russell Broncos.

The Vikings opened the scoring with a 21 yard scoring strike from Jake Lucas to Haven Lysell-Stewart at the 8:31 mark of the first quarter to go up 6-0. Following a three and out the Vikings then moved quickly after taking over the ball in Bronco territory to score their second touchdown on a 5 yard pass from Lucas to Brandt Heble in the corner of the end zone to go up 12-0.

Both teams traded drives in the second and third quarters but were unable to put any points on the board until the opening minute of quarter number four when Trystan Stambaugh lunged in from 2 yards out and Lucas found Lysell-Stewart in the back of the end zone for the two point conversion putting the Vikings up 20-0.

The Broncos were finally able to get on the board following a Viking fumble with a 5 play 32 yard drive with 7:17 left on an Andrew Roth to Wyatt Middleton touchdown pass to make the score 20-6.

Smoky Valley countered following an unsuccessful onside kick with another score on a 7 play 50 yard drive as Justice Autry scored his first touchdown of the season and added the two point conversion to put Smoky Valley up 28-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jesse Whitmer picked up a squib kick at the 17 yard line and returned it 87 yards for the final score of the night by either team to make the score 28-14.

The Broncos were led by Andrew Roth who threw for 63 yards and one touchdown as well as rushing for 66 yards.

The Vikings, meanwhile, were led by Jake Lucas who threw for 49 yards and two touchdowns while adding 116 yards on 10 carries. Justice Autry also contributed 73 yards on 15 carries.

The Vikings finish the regular season at 3-5 and will move on to play in the playoffs next week at Riley County.