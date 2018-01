Smoky Valley boys got a lead on the Lions after 1 quarter and pushed it to 30-15 at the half riding the strong performance of Jacob Adams 17 first half point total. Smoky kept the Lions from making any kind of a comeback and went on to win 62-37. Salina Ortho player of the game Jacob Adams led the Vikings with 27 points a season high. Vikings will play for 5th on Friday.

Don Bengtson