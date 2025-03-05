Smoky Hill River Health Advisory

State health officials are urging people and animals to stay out of the Smoky Hill River near Salina.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for the Smoky Hill River from Salina east to the confluence with the Saline River.

The stream advisory is the result of operational issues at the Salina Wastewater Treatment Facility. The City is correcting the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in the Smoky Hill River. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the river at this time. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once subsequent testing indicates that primary (swimming) contact has been deemed safe.