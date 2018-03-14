Smoke From Multiple Fires Drifting Into Salina

Smoke drifting into the Salina area Wednesday afternoon is from three large grass fires in Rice County, and a controlled burn at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer just made an emergency declaration for the Rice County fires. Officials were deploying Black Hawk helicopters to aid in the response.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is doing a controlled burn on the west side of its property in Saline County. The remainder of Saline County remains in a burn ban, which does not include the federal property of the range.

Additionally, Saline County Fire Fighters were on the scene of a grass fire along Interstate 70, in the area of Mile Post 237 several miles west of Salina. A vehicle fire started the Saline County grass fire.

Smoke from the fires was drifting through portions of Rice, McPherson, Saline and Dickinson Counties.