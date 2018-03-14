Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 45 °

Smoke From Multiple Fires Drifting Into Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2018

Smoke drifting into the Salina area Wednesday afternoon is from three large grass fires in Rice County, and a controlled burn at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer just made an emergency declaration for the Rice County fires. Officials were deploying Black Hawk helicopters to aid in the response.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is doing a controlled burn on the west side of its property in Saline County. The remainder of Saline County remains in a burn ban, which does not include the federal property of the range.

Additionally, Saline County Fire Fighters were on the scene of a grass fire along Interstate 70, in the area of Mile Post 237 several miles west of Salina. A vehicle fire started the Saline County grass fire.

Smoke from the fires was drifting through portions of Rice, McPherson, Saline and Dickinson Counties.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina’s Bank VI Aquired by P...

On Wednesday, Bank VI in Salina announced that it had been acquired by Plains Bancshares, the parent...

March 14, 2018 Comments

Smoke From Multiple Fires Drifting ...

Top News

March 14, 2018

Police Respond to Incident at Schoo...

Kansas News

March 14, 2018

“Our Turn to Make a Change”

Top News

March 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina’s Bank VI Aq...
March 14, 2018Comments
Police Respond to Inciden...
March 14, 2018Comments
Details Revealed in Child...
March 14, 2018Comments
Two More Most Wanted Arre...
March 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH