Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 66 °

Smash and Spend Suspects Wanted

KSAL StaffJune 14, 2021

Authorities are searching for two suspects who smashed a car window, stole a wallet and used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a store.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says the two males were caught on camera using a stolen credit card at the the Dollar Store in Ellsworth after allegedly breaking the rear window of a 2015 Buick Enclave that was parked in the lot at Rolling Hills Zoo on North Hedville Road on Saturday afternoon.

Thieves took a wallet with ID, financial cards and $600 cash from the vehicle.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Smash and Spend Suspects Wanted

Authorities are searching for two suspects who smashed a car window, stole a wallet and used a stole...

June 14, 2021 Comments

Skid-Steer Stolen

Kansas News

June 14, 2021

Salina Police Log 6-14-21

Kansas News

June 14, 2021

Paper Carrier’s Car Stolen, A...

Top News

June 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Smash and Spend Suspects ...
June 14, 2021Comments
Skid-Steer Stolen
June 14, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 6-14-21
June 14, 2021Comments
Less Than a Month Left to...
June 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices