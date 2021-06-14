Smash and Spend Suspects Wanted

Authorities are searching for two suspects who smashed a car window, stole a wallet and used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a store.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says the two males were caught on camera using a stolen credit card at the the Dollar Store in Ellsworth after allegedly breaking the rear window of a 2015 Buick Enclave that was parked in the lot at Rolling Hills Zoo on North Hedville Road on Saturday afternoon.

Thieves took a wallet with ID, financial cards and $600 cash from the vehicle.