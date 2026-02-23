Smartphones at School: Tool or Toy?

Is a smartphone a tool, a toy or just a distraction across the educational landscape in Kansas?

School districts and the Kansas Legislature have been wrestling with the divide caused by the digital device that’s now ubiquitous for students and teachers alike.

Salina USD 305 Superintendent Heath Hogan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues that included a deep dive into regulating smartphones in schools after the Kansas House passed a bill requiring a “bell-to-bell” ban on cell phone use in public schools.

Hogan commented that he wants less screen time for students, but more local control on making those decisions.

Currently USD 305 allows students to use their phones during passing periods and at lunchtime, but not during instruction time in classes. The proposal is not law at this time and more debate is expected in the Kansas Senate.

USD 305 Superintendent Heath Hogan