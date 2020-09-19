Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 9/19

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Finals from Week 3:
- Andover 35, Salina Central 6
- Salina South 55, Campus 35
- Inman 50, Sacred Heart 0
- Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7
- Southeast of Saline 42, Ellsworth 0
- Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
- Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
- Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
- Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
- Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
- Salina Centralâ€™s Austin Kingsbury