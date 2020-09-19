Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 9/19

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 3:

Andover 35, Salina Central 6

Salina South 55, Campus 35

Inman 50, Sacred Heart 0

Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7

Southeast of Saline 42, Ellsworth 0

Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14

