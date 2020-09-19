Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 9/19

Pat StrathmanSeptember 19, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 3:

  • Andover 35, Salina Central 6
  • Salina South 55, Campus 35
  • Inman 50, Sacred Heart 0
  • Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7
  • Southeast of Saline 42, Ellsworth 0
  • Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Austin Kingsbury

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

