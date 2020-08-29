Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 8/29

Pat StrathmanAugust 29, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance – with locations in Salina and Abilene.

This is the first 2020-21 edition of the Coaches Corner!

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina South’s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Saline’s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolis’ Tom Flax
  • Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Sacred Heart’s Shane Richards

