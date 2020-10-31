Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 35 °

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/31

Pat StrathmanOctober 31, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

This is the final show until basketball.

Finals from Week 9:

  • Wichita Northwest 68, Salina Central 12
  • Kapaun 74, Salina South 0
  • Whitewater-Remington 56, Sacred Heart 16
  • Ell-Saline 50, Elkhart 20
  • Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center 8
  • Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Southeast of Saline Runs All Over Clay Center

October 31, 2020 6:57 am

Remington Wears Sacred Heart Down En Route to...

 6:56 am

South Ends Season at Kapaun

October 30, 2020 11:54 pm

Central Mustangs Eliminated by Wichita Northw...

 11:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning fr...

October 31, 2020 Comments

Service Academy Selection Board Ass...

Kansas News

October 31, 2020

Southeast of Saline Runs All Over C...

Sports News

October 31, 2020

Remington Wears Sacred Heart Down E...

Sports News

October 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Service Academy Selection...
October 31, 2020Comments
More Classroom Time For S...
October 30, 2020Comments
OCCK Transportation Facil...
October 30, 2020Comments
10th Most Wanted Arrest
October 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH