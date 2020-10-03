Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/3

Pat StrathmanOctober 3, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 5:

  • Salina Central 33, Ark City 27
  • Maize 58, Salina South 13
  • Sacred Heart 24, Ellinwood 7
  • Sedgwick 45, Ell-Saline 13
  • Southeast of Saline 32, Colby 8
  • Hoisington 27, Minneapolis 6

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Southeast of Salineâ€™s Mitch Gebhardt
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo

