Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/3

Finals from Week 5:

Salina Central 33, Ark City 27

Maize 58, Salina South 13

Sacred Heart 24, Ellinwood 7

Sedgwick 45, Ell-Saline 13

Southeast of Saline 32, Colby 8

Hoisington 27, Minneapolis 6

