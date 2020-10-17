Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/17

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Finals from Week 7:
- Goddard 36, Salina Central 18
- Newton 42, Salina South 41
- Oakley 40, Sacred Heart 6
- Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13
- Southeast of Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8
- Minneapolis 34, Beloit 26
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
- Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
- Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
- Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
- Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo
- Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt