Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/17

Pat StrathmanOctober 17, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 7:

  • Goddard 36, Salina Central 18
  • Newton 42, Salina South 41
  • Oakley 40, Sacred Heart 6
  • Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13
  • Southeast of Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8
  • Minneapolis 34, Beloit 26

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo
  • Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

