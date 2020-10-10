Salina, KS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/10

Pat StrathmanOctober 10, 2020

Hear from six different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Finals from Week 5:

  • Andover Central 27, Salina Central 7
  • Hutchinson 42, Salina South 17
  • Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Independent 12
  • Inman 48, Ell-Saline 7
  • Phillipsburg 20, Minneapolis 15

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
  • Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
  • Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
  • Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
  • Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo

