Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â€“ 10/10

Finals from Week 5:
- Andover Central 27, Salina Central 7
- Hutchinson 42, Salina South 17
- Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Independent 12
- Inman 48, Ell-Saline 7
- Phillipsburg 20, Minneapolis 15
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Southâ€™s Sam Sellers
- Ell-Salineâ€™s Joe Roche
- Minneapolisâ€™ Tom Flax
- Sacred Heartâ€™s Shane Richards
- Salina Centralâ€™s Mark Sandbo