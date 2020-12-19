Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/19

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
This is the final Coaches Corner until 2021.
Girls finals:
- Andover Central 60, Salina Central 52 (on Thu.)
- Hutchinson 43, Salina South 30 (on Thu.)
- Sacred Heart 37, Minneapolis 35
- Southeast of Saline 56, Rossville 40
Boys finals:
- Salina Central 47, Andover Central 41 (on Thu.)
- Salina South 56, Maize South 48 (on Tue.)
- Minneapolis 51, Sacred Heart 42
- Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 31
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax