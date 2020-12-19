Salina, KS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/19

Pat StrathmanDecember 19, 2020

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

This is the final Coaches Corner until 2021.

Girls finals:

  • Andover Central 60, Salina Central 52 (on Thu.)
  • Hutchinson 43, Salina South 30 (on Thu.)
  • Sacred Heart 37, Minneapolis 35
  • Southeast of Saline 56, Rossville 40

Boys finals:

  • Salina Central 47, Andover Central 41 (on Thu.)
  • Salina South 56, Maize South 48 (on Tue.)
  • Minneapolis 51, Sacred Heart 42
  • Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 31

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Minneapolis boys basketball coach John Darrow
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

