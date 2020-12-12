Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/12

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.

Girls finals from Friday, December 11:

Salina Central 67, Salina South 39

Sacred Heart 48, Rossville 39

Bennington 29, Ell-Saline 27

Minneapolis 43, Solomon 35

Boys finals from Friday, December 11:

Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 OT

Sacred Heart 64, Rossville 20

Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26

Minneapolis 65, Solomon 40

Coaches on the show this week: