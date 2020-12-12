Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/12

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9. Smart Insurance will help you find the right policy to protect your belongings with homeownerâ€™s or renterâ€™s insurance, life, automobile, motorcycle, farm, boat and personal watercraft, umbrella liability and valuable property. Smart Insurance â€“ with locations in Salina and Abilene.
Girls finals from Friday, December 11:
- Salina Central 67, Salina South 39
- Sacred Heart 48, Rossville 39
- Bennington 29, Ell-Saline 27
- Minneapolis 43, Solomon 35
Boys finals from Friday, December 11:
- Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 OT
- Sacred Heart 64, Rossville 20
- Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26
- Minneapolis 65, Solomon 40
Coaches on the show this week:
- Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
- Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
- Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
- Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
- Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
- Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
- Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
- Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
- Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
- Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax