Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner â€“ 12/12

Pat StrathmanDecember 12, 2020

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9.

Girls finals from Friday, December 11:

  • Salina Central 67, Salina South 39
  • Sacred Heart 48, Rossville 39
  • Bennington 29, Ell-Saline 27
  • Minneapolis 43, Solomon 35

Boys finals from Friday, December 11:

  • Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 OT
  • Sacred Heart 64, Rossville 20
  • Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26
  • Minneapolis 65, Solomon 40

Coaches on the show this week:

  • Salina Central girls basketball coach Chris Fear
  • Salina Central boys basketball coach Ryan Modin
  • Salina South girls basketball coach Ryan Stuart
  • Salina South boys basketball coach Jason Hooper
  • Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Kenan Thompson
  • Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Brian Gormley
  • Ell-Saline girls basketball coach Bill Gies
  • Ell-Saline boys basketball coach Marty Wendel
  • Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith
  • Southeast of Saline boys basketball coach Bryson Flax

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

