A small earthquake shook southern Saline County Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey. a 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded about a mile west northwest of Assaria, near the Elite Sports Paintball Center along Interstate 135 shortly after 2:00 in the afternoon.

There were no reports of damage or injuries following the earthquake.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.