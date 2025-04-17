SM Hanson Offers Free Restring & Recycle Service

A music store in Salina will be offering a free guitar restring and recycle service this Saturday.

SM Hanson Music in Salina is excited to announce their partnership with D’Addario, in the Playback String Recycling Program (the world’s leading string recycling program).

People can try the newest D’Addario XS Coated electric or acoustic guitar strings for free. The offer is a first come, first serve and SM Hanson will change guitar strings free of charge.

The D’Addario Playback program takes back used products, such as instrument strings and repurposes their materials into new products or even energy. The program is powered by TerraCycle, which is an international upcycling and recycling company that repurposes waste into new, innovative materials and products

The event will be held on Saturday, April 19th from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at SM Hanson Music on 335 S. Clark St.