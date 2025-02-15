Slush Causes Head-On Crash

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash on a slushy highway in McPherson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Nissan Sentra passenger was headed east on US 56 Highway. The driver lost control in slush on the road, went left of center, and hit an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup and head-on.

The driver of the car, 68-year-old Donald Long from York, Nebraska, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a hospital in Wichita.

The driver and passenger in the pickup suffered suspected minor injures and were transported by EMS. They are 52-year-old Jason Bernhardt and 33-year-old Kara Druse both from Marion.

The crash happened at 11:24 Friday morning on US 56 Highway at milepost 277.6, or .2 mile east of 25th Ave in McPherson County.