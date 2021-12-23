Salina, KS

Slow Speed Pursuit, Drug Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 23, 2021
A Salina man is facing multiple charges after a slow speed pursuit and arrest early Thursday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 1am, an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop in the 300 block of S. 4th Street after he noticed an illegal dealer tag on a 2006 Nissan Altima. The driver, 30-year-old Deric Bell, Sr. did not stop and continued to drive the speed limit, even stopping at stop signs with the officer following him.

Police deployed spike strips and a short time later Bell abandoned the car and fled on foot in the 300 block of N. Oakdale. A K9 patrol unit quickly apprehended him.

Officers also found three chunks of methamphetamine he allegedly threw out of his vehicle before stopping.

Bell is now facing numerous charges that could include possession of meth, driving with a revoked license and flee and elude.

