Slick Roads Contribute to Crashes

The snow and high winds that blew through Saline County over the weekend played a role in three non-injury accidents.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Jazmean Elledge of Abilene was not hurt after her 2008 Ford Escape slid off the road Saturday just before 6pm at the intersection of Ohio and Stimel and hit a couple of culverts. The car suffered minor front end damage.

Deputies say at 6:30pm on Saturday, a 1996 Jeep Cherokee slid off West Falun Road and rolled onto its top. The driver, Braxton Cross, 28 of Salina and a 2-year-old boy were not hurt. The Jeep had damage on its passenger side.

Deputies also responded to a crash at the intersection of Crawford and Prairie Lane on Sunday morning around 4:05am after a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by 33-year-old Francesca Cespedes of Salina slid and went off the road.

She was not injured while the car suffered front end damage.