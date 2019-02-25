Salina, KS

Now: 13 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 23 ° | Lo: 14 °

Slick Roads Contribute to Crashes

KSAL StaffFebruary 25, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

The snow and high winds that blew through Saline County over the weekend played a role in three non-injury accidents.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Jazmean Elledge of Abilene was not hurt after her 2008 Ford Escape slid off the road Saturday just before 6pm at the intersection of Ohio and Stimel and hit a couple of culverts. The car suffered minor front end damage.

Deputies say at 6:30pm on Saturday, a 1996 Jeep Cherokee slid off West Falun Road and rolled onto its top. The driver, Braxton Cross, 28 of Salina and a 2-year-old boy were not hurt. The Jeep had damage on its passenger side.

Deputies also responded to a crash at the intersection of Crawford and Prairie Lane on Sunday morning around 4:05am after a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by 33-year-old Francesca Cespedes of Salina slid and went off the road.

She was not injured while the car suffered front end damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Herrenbruck’s 17 Leads Sacred...

Sacred Heart was able to overcome Sterling's early lead as the Knights surged to a 53-41 win to adva...

February 25, 2019 Comments

Ell-Saline Falls In Sub-State Quart...

Sports News

February 25, 2019

South Too Much For Great Bend

Sports News

February 25, 2019

2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

Sports News

February 25, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 2-25-19
February 25, 2019Comments
Sheriff’s Home Watc...
February 25, 2019Comments
Arrest in DUI Chase, Cras...
February 25, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Slick Roads Contribute to...
February 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH