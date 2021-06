The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Bobcat skid-steer from Agritrails Coop in Gypsum.

Deputies say sometime between 9pm on June 11 and 9:07am on June 12, someone rolled a trailer onto the lot and stole the Bobcat that is valued at $10,000.

The skid-steer is white, with a brown tarp over the roll cage.