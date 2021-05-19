Skid Steer Attachments Stolen

Authorities are looking for thieves who stole numerous heavy equipment tools from a rural property.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between May 8 and the 17th, someone stole a 22-foot, PJ brand trailer, valued at $4,900 that was parked in the 7900 block S. Whitmore Road.

Deputies say they also loaded up a skid steer grapple bucket worth $1,800 plus two skid steer auger bits and a log chain and binder.

The trailer is black in color with a Kansas tag 310-LWX. Total loss is listed at $7,590.