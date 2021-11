A forestry skid loader is a complete loss after it was burned up Thursday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that it happened around 11:13 a.m. in the 3900 block of S. Woodward Road. A 60-year-old Delphos man was working on some trees with the ASV PT-100 loader when the fire started.

It is unknown how the fire started, and it is estimated as a $25,000 loss. The man was not injured.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office