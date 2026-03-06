Skeletal Remains Found in Morris County

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in rural Morris County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Morris County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance after skeletal remains were located in field near K-4 and S 2800 Road. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI are aware of recent missing persons cases in the area. At this time, the identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed.

Positive identification may take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled.

If you have information about this case, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.