Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2021

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend and now six have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office,the latest arrest is Kendel Dilli Ray. He was wanted for five counts of felony criminal damage to property.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,421 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED Dilli, Kendel, Ray

Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

