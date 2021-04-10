Salina, KS

Six Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2021

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online a week ago, and since that time six of them have been caught. Additionally, the warrants have been cancelled for another person on the list.

Those arrested include:

  • Chris Engle
  • Brandon Holiday
  • Brandon Lambert
  • James Laughlin
  • Daniel Moore
  • Jerald Ross

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list generated a dozen arrests and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the April  list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering a child, aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 409 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE AND FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

