Six Area Basketball Teams in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA ReleaseDecember 22, 2020

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Derby
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Wichita Heights
8. Dodge City
9. Blue Valley North
10. Liberal

5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. KC-Piper
4. Salina Central
5. Maize
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Bonner Springs
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Goddard Eisenhower

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. Nickerson
4. Clay Center
5. McPherson
6. Andale
7. Louisburg
8. Labette County
9. Circle
10. Wellington

3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillipsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Jefferson West
8. Riley County
9. Osage City
10. Cimarron

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Trego Community
5. Valley Heights
6. West Elk
7. Hillsboro
8. Bennington
9. Smith Center
10. Erie

1A Division l Girls
1. Olpe
2. Burlingame
3. Norwich
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Osborne
6. Doniphan West
7. Ingalls
8. Holton-Jackson Heights
9. Bucklin
10. Lebo

1A Division ll Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Cunningham
5. Attica
6. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
7. Waverly
8. Hutchinson-Central
Christian
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence
4. Haysville – Campus
5. Olathe South
6. Shawnee Mission NW
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Blue Valley
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Junction City

5A Boys
1. Andover
2. Basehor Linwood
3. Hays
4. Topeka West
5. Salina South
6. Maize
7. Lansing
8. Bishop Carroll
9. De Soto
10. Valley Center

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Abilene
4. McPherson
5. Ottawa
6. Paola
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Tonganoxie
10. Parsons

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Cheney
4. Hoisington
5. Lakin
6. St. Mary’s
7. Haven
8. Rock Creek
9. Royal Valley
10. Galena

2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Berean Academy
3. Belle Plaine
4. Lyndon
5. Erie
6. Hutchinson Trinity
7. Ellis
8. Garden Plain
9. Sedan
10. Sterling

1A Division l Boys
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Madison-Hamilton
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Centralia
8. Olpe
9. Udall
10. Meade

1A Division ll Boys
1. Attica
2. Cheylin
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. South Haven
6. Axtell
7. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton
8. Triplains-Brewster
9. Logan/Palco
10. Natoma

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

