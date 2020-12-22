Six Area Basketball Teams in Latest KBCA Rankings

KBCA Release December 22, 2020

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Derby

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe North

7. Wichita Heights

8. Dodge City

9. Blue Valley North

10. Liberal 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. KC-Piper

4. Salina Central

5. Maize

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7. Bonner Springs

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Basehor-Linwood

10. Goddard Eisenhower 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Eudora

3. Nickerson

4. Clay Center

5. McPherson

6. Andale

7. Louisburg

8. Labette County

9. Circle

10. Wellington 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Phillipsburg

5. Hugoton

6. Sabetha

7. Jefferson West

8. Riley County

9. Osage City

10. Cimarron 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Trego Community

5. Valley Heights

6. West Elk

7. Hillsboro

8. Bennington

9. Smith Center

10. Erie 1A Division l Girls

1. Olpe

2. Burlingame

3. Norwich

4. Pretty Prairie

5. Osborne

6. Doniphan West

7. Ingalls

8. Holton-Jackson Heights

9. Bucklin

10. Lebo 1A Division ll Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Cunningham

5. Attica

6. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

7. Waverly

8. Hutchinson-Central

Christian

9. Wetmore

10. St. Paul BOYS RANKINGS 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence

4. Haysville – Campus

5. Olathe South

6. Shawnee Mission NW

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Blue Valley

9. Lawrence Free State

10. Junction City 5A Boys

1. Andover

2. Basehor Linwood

3. Hays

4. Topeka West

5. Salina South

6. Maize

7. Lansing

8. Bishop Carroll

9. De Soto

10. Valley Center 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Abilene

4. McPherson

5. Ottawa

6. Paola

7. Buhler

8. Augusta

9. Tonganoxie

10. Parsons 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Cheney

4. Hoisington

5. Lakin

6. St. Mary’s

7. Haven

8. Rock Creek

9. Royal Valley

10. Galena 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Berean Academy

3. Belle Plaine

4. Lyndon

5. Erie

6. Hutchinson Trinity

7. Ellis

8. Garden Plain

9. Sedan

10. Sterling 1A Division l Boys

1. Little River

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Madison-Hamilton

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Centralia

8. Olpe

9. Udall

10. St. Paul 1A Division ll Boys

1. Attica

2. Cheylin

3. Hanover

4. St. Francis

5. South Haven

6. Axtell

7. Beloit/St. John’s-Tipton

8. Triplains-Brewster

9. Logan/Palco

10. Natoma

