Sites Needed for Blood Drives

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 11, 2021

The need for blood donations remains an ongoing mission for the health industry – amid the challenges of booking safe places for people to gather during the pandemic.

Teri Novatny with the American Red Cross in Salina tells KSAL News that hosts sites, big and small are needed.

 

Novatny adds that the staff members turn every blood drive event into a safe zone for donors as well.

 

 

Staff is still taking reservations for blood donations on Wednesday, January 13th at the Salina Blood Donation Center located at 120 W. Prescott. Learn more by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

