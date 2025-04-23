Sip For A Cause For DVACK

Have you made dinner plans for Friday yet? Well here is a suggestion for you.

Sip for a cause and enjoy a delicious meal as DVACK will be hosting a fundraiser event, “Teal Me More” at La Curva on Friday, April 25th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

La Curva will serving a limited time margarita flavor for the fundraiser. DVACK will be hosting this event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

According to the organization, they want to spread awareness about sexual assault and all proceeds will benefit DVACK services and victims/clients.

Once you arrive, order the “Teal Me More” margarita and advise them you are in support of DVACK.

You can go support at 550 S. Ohio St. on Friday, April 25th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.